Clarence Wilson and his 17-month-old German shepherd Wilma have had a hand in a few fortunate missions finding lost dogs.

Tyler Whittle’s second goal with just seconds left in regulation time lifted the Trinity-Placentia I.J. Smith Home Hardware Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Cowan Heights Dental Group St. John’s Caps in St. John’s junior hockey Sunday afternoon at the Trinity-Placentia Stadium in Whitbourne.

It was a big night for Brett Shute in Harbour Grace Saturday as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League resumed its schedule following the Christmas break.

Andrew Antle scored a game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to force the need for extra time and the Western Kings went on to defeat the Tri-Pen Osprey 6-5 in a shootout Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Major Midget Hockey League action at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts.

2016 is known as the year that took some of favourite celebrities — David Bowie, Prince, Alan Rickman, Mohammad Ali, Carrie Fisher — and some well-known politicians, like Fidel Castro and Rob Ford, among others. Here’s a partial list of famous people who died this year.

