Brad Slaney’s goal at 14:26 of the third period was the game-winner. Matthew Fewer and Jonny Caul also scored for the Caps, while Ray Dalton and Ben Crowell replied. The Breakers led 2-1 at one point in the third. A game between the Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars and Hickman Chrysler Bell Island Blues scheduled for Saturday night was postponed because of high winds, which resulted in the Bell Island ferry being tied up. The game will be played at a later date.