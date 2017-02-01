UPDATE: Trent Butt murder case sent to trial, arraignment date set
A provincial court judge has decided there is enough evidence for Trent Butt’s first-degree murder case to go to trial.
Transportation and Works has lots of plans for the Trinity-Conception-Placentia area when it comes to roads and bridges over the next five years.
The provincial government is offering some help to appease Harbour Grace residents worried about the safety of children walking to a local school.
The first public consultation for the premier’s task force on improving education outcomes in Newfoundland and Labrador’s K-12 system featured lots of suggestions on what to do.
Canadians will soon be able to access up-to-date information about the country they live in.
Newfoundland and Labrador short film “Touch” has won its second award at an Italian film festival in six months.
The chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District’s Board of Trustees says last night’s attack at a Quebec City mosque offers a sad reminder.
Greg Ogden had quite the job on Saturday.
The Tri-Com Thunder bantams were the only entry from Newfoundland and Labrador to make it as far as the quarter-final round at the East Coast IceJam minor hockey tournament, which concluded Sunday in Halifax.
Brad Slaney’s goal at 14:26 of the third period was the game-winner. Matthew Fewer and Jonny Caul also scored for the Caps, while Ray Dalton and Ben Crowell replied. The Breakers led 2-1 at one point in the third. A game between the Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars and Hickman Chrysler Bell Island Blues scheduled for Saturday night was postponed because of high winds, which resulted in the Bell Island ferry being tied up. The game will be played at a later date.
Over the course of an hour or so, a group of men who are all too familiar with each other’s skills on the ice will take a crack at claiming hockey supremacy.
ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — It’s been a year since TJ Smith of St. Anthony opened up about his struggles with mental illness fr the first time.
Hant’s Harbour may not have the comparatively large volunteer and commercial base of places like Bay Roberts or Carbonear when it comes to pulling off a Santa Claus parade, but make no mistake about it, they know how to do up a good show.
As the skies darkened, residents of Green’s Harbour lit up their trucks, quads and side-by-sides and hit the road.
There were happy faces spread throughout this year’s edition of the Bay Roberts Santa Claus Parade.
The managers of the French HMV Facebook page, HMV Capitale, confirmed Friday night the company’s stores will be closing across Canada.
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Atlantic Provinces is offering a reminder not everyone is in a giving mood during the Christmas season.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
AMHERST, N.S. – Wanted at White Birches Retirement Residence: dance partners for 101-year-old Minerva Boran.
A Shearstown actor’s debut in a feature-length film is receiving national attention.
CORNER BROOK, N.L. — Scientists who research diseases don’t always get to meet the people they hope to one day help.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. – Becca Schofield’s wish for a kinder world is being honoured.
When a teenager from the Northern Peninsula, N.L., was asked by a stranger for nude photos over the smartphone application Snapchat in the past few weeks, they reported the situation to a parent.
A wintry day is the absolute best time to hunker down, forget our troubles and watch a classic movie … it was either that or the inauguration.
Donald Trump is now president of the United States of America. Frankly, I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s all just too much.