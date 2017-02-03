Evan Fry sentenced to six years for home invasion

An RCMP officer who assaulted his girlfriend eight years ago should go to jail for what he did, a prosecutor told a judge today (Friday).

Coun. Kathy Tetford introduced a motion last week to discontinue the 90-minute, closed-door council meeting that precedes every public council meeting, arguing it would improve both the council’s efficiency and communication with the public.

Tyler Whittle’s second goal with just seconds left in regulation time lifted the Trinity-Placentia I.J. Smith Home Hardware Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Cowan Heights Dental Group St. John’s Caps in St. John’s junior hockey Sunday afternoon at the Trinity-Placentia Stadium in Whitbourne.

Hant’s Harbour may not have the comparatively large volunteer and commercial base of places like Bay Roberts or Carbonear when it comes to pulling off a Santa Claus parade, but make no mistake about it, they know how to do up a good show.

The McPhillips Station Casino sits on a block of industrial land in Winnipeg with rail lines threading around it, the neighbourhood architecture mostly one-storey warehouse and commercial properties.

