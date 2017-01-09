Carbonear delivers 2017 budget

UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect released following court appearance

A woman accused of robbing a Bay Roberts gas station armed with a knife was released from police custody one day after her arrest.

He's Shute, he scores!

It was a big night for Brett Shute in Harbour Grace Saturday as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League resumed its schedule following the Christmas break.

White Hills Ski Resort capitalizing on early snow

CLARENVILLE, NL — As of right now, there’s only one run open for the White Hills Ski Resort — the beginner’s “Meadow”. But soon, the chair lift and the additional trails on the hill will be open, and skiers and snowboarders will be cutting powder by next weekend, Jan. 6-8.

Russell Wangersky: A tragic wake-up call

It should be a simple fact: if our country sends people to fight wars, we have to be prepared to help the injured and the damaged afterwards. If we send first responders into danger, we should help with their treatment as well.

