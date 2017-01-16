Carbonear delivers 2017 budget

Trinity-Conception-Placentia lawyers among Queen’s Counsel appointees

Four lawyers with ties to the Trinity-Conception-Placentia area were among this year’s Queen’s Counsel appointees.

Friends and colleagues remember Ed Neil

Judging from the comments of friends and colleagues who came to know him, Ed Neil was a diplomatic and hard-working man who cared deeply about serving others to the best of his abilities.

Electricity refund coming very soon

Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro (Hydro) says the distribution of the rate stabilization plan (RSP) refund to current customers will begin on Feb. 15.

AESHL: Caps edge Breakers for third straight victory

Brad Slaney’s goal at 14:26 of the third period was the game-winner. Matthew Fewer and Jonny Caul also scored for the Caps, while Ray Dalton and Ben Crowell replied. The Breakers led 2-1 at one point in the third. A game between the Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars and Hickman Chrysler Bell Island Blues scheduled for Saturday night was postponed because of high winds, which resulted in the Bell Island ferry being tied up. The game will be played at a later date.

He's Shute, he scores!

It was a big night for Brett Shute in Harbour Grace Saturday as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League resumed its schedule following the Christmas break.

Major midget hockey: Tri Pen earns five out of six points in weekend play

Andrew Antle scored a game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to force the need for extra time and the Western Kings went on to defeat the Tri-Pen Osprey 6-5 in a shootout Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Major Midget Hockey League action at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts.

TED MARKLE: A man’s work is never done

“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir

