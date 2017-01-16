Friends and colleagues remember Ed Neil
Four lawyers with ties to the Trinity-Conception-Placentia area were among this year’s Queen’s Counsel appointees.
Judging from the comments of friends and colleagues who came to know him, Ed Neil was a diplomatic and hard-working man who cared deeply about serving others to the best of his abilities.
Over the course of an hour or so, a group of men who are all too familiar with each other’s skills on the ice will take a crack at claiming hockey supremacy.
We believe it is important to give thanks where it is due. We wish to raise it loudly to counter balance the many, many complaints all leaders on the front lines of our communities have to deal with.
DORCHESTER, N.B. – On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, Gregory Stephen, an inmate from Dorchester Penitentiary – Medium security unit died while custody.
Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro (Hydro) says the distribution of the rate stabilization plan (RSP) refund to current customers will begin on Feb. 15.
The Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW-Unifor) union is making a case the 2017 cod quota for 3Ps should be set solely for inshore harvesters after diminished catches along the south coast last year.
Holyrood, N.L. – It was a busy holiday period for members of the RCMP’s Holyrood detachment.
Brad Slaney’s goal at 14:26 of the third period was the game-winner. Matthew Fewer and Jonny Caul also scored for the Caps, while Ray Dalton and Ben Crowell replied. The Breakers led 2-1 at one point in the third. A game between the Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars and Hickman Chrysler Bell Island Blues scheduled for Saturday night was postponed because of high winds, which resulted in the Bell Island ferry being tied up. The game will be played at a later date.
It was a big night for Brett Shute in Harbour Grace Saturday as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League resumed its schedule following the Christmas break.
Andrew Antle scored a game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to force the need for extra time and the Western Kings went on to defeat the Tri-Pen Osprey 6-5 in a shootout Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Major Midget Hockey League action at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts.
HALIFAX, N.S. – The Montreal Canadiens are Atlantic Canada’s favourite team.
Clarenville RCMP are investigating the theft of a snowmobile from a shed in Deep Bight.
Pushing its Christmas parade by a day turned out to be the right move for Harbour Grace.
If you or someone you know is likely going to be alone on Christmas Day in Clarke’s Beach or a nearby community, there’s an option out there to make the day a little merrier.
Police officers at the RCMP detachments in Placentia and Bay Roberts will attempt to jam as many non-perishable food items as possible into one of their cars next week.
It’s starting out small, but Jim MacDonald hopes the nano-brewery he has helped establish will gain traction during the winter before reaching peak capacity.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
North Atlantic Refining is saying they’re disappointed in the outcome of their meeting with local union representatives earlier today.
This past weekend, the largest vessel to ever dock at Burry’s Shipyard sailed up Random Sound.
CORNER BROOK, N.L. — Scientists who research diseases don’t always get to meet the people they hope to one day help.
Clarenville's winter food festival will return for its fourth year at the White Hills Ski Resort on Jan. 27 and 28.
KENTVILLE, N.S. – A kind word, a hot meal or a shiny new toy can bring an unexpected amount of joy at Christmas.
The story of James Eliol Mercer’s great-grandfather has been making the rounds in his hometown of Upper Island Cove for well over a century.
