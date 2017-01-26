Evan Fry sentenced to six years for home invasion

Unified basketball a hit in Carbonear

Let's Talk about mental health

Canadian flavour to Oscar nominations

Conviction could end officer's career

Bantam Ice fall just short of quarter-final berth at IceJam

Tri Pen bantam Ice battled back hard in the team's round-of-16 matchup, but ultimately came out on the losing end at the 2017 East Coast IceJam tournament in Halifax.

AESHL: Fast-starting CeeBees down Eagles

The Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars scored three times in the first — twice on the power play — en route to a 4-1 win over the Tapper's Northeast Eagles Tuesday night in Avalon East Senior Hockey League play.

Major midget hockey: Tri Pen earns five out of six points in weekend play

Andrew Antle scored a game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to force the need for extra time and the Western Kings went on to defeat the Tri-Pen Osprey 6-5 in a shootout Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Major Midget Hockey League action at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts.

Paramedic teaches teens to ‘Protect your pal’

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.

EDITORIAL: Obama out

Many Canadians watched with admiration and perhaps some regret this week as U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech to his nation.

Simmonds grills Smyth at Dunphy inquiry

School board tells Kirby it has had enough cuts

Labrador man busted after bringing suspected cocaine to court

Thousands in N.L. show solidarity with Women's March on Washington

Blizzard leads to cancellations, delays and dangerous road conditions

Blizzard warnings in effect for eastern N.L.

Social media laughs along with N.L. woman’s ice moves

Protestor of Muskrat Falls project receives suspended sentence

Police issue warning about Fentanyl on Burin Peninsula

It's officially a blizzard warning