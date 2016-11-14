Carbonear delivers 2017 budget

Unified basketball a hit in Carbonear

A day in the life of the media elites

A Christmas story collection

Conviction could end officer's career

Placentia does more with less in 2017 budget

The Town of Placentia will spend a little less on capital infrastructure in the coming new year to make up for a loss of revenue, but it still has plenty of new ideas in the pipeline for 2017.

Doctor’s in the (CeeBees) house

There are a few reasons for the Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars’ ascent from the worst to first this season, not the least of which is the play of all-star goalie A.J. Whiffen, leading scorer Sam Roberts and Matthew Thomey, the hometown kid returning to the CeeBees and trailing only Roberts in scoring.

White Hills Ski Resort capitalizing on early snow

CLARENVILLE, NL — As of right now, there’s only one run open for the White Hills Ski Resort — the beginner’s “Meadow”. But soon, the chair lift and the additional trails on the hill will be open, and skiers and snowboarders will be cutting powder by next weekend, Jan. 6-8.

Bonavista mom a social media hit with elfish hijinks

BONAVISTA, N.L. — While elves on shelves are a common sight around Christmas on social media, one Bonavista mom decided to get into some holiday fun herself and has her Facebook audience delighted with the results.

Editorial: A bumpy ride ahead

Overall, Canadians must consider 2016 as a good year. Not great but not bad. We didn’t gain ground, but didn’t lose a whole lot either.

Editorial: Pushing pills

As fentanyl deaths spike in British Columbia — and as use of the often-fatal drug moves from west to east across the country — it’s tempting to lay blame on drug abusers and wash your hands of the problem. You know, the old “they made their bed, they can lie in it” argument.

