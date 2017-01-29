Evan Fry sentenced to six years for home invasion

PHOTOS: Wolverines suit up for training exercise in Clarke's Beach

As would be the case with a real search and rescue scenario, -12 C temperatures and some snow flurries didn’t stop the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue team from successfully completing a training exercise.

N.L. Liberals follow PCs to P3s, but details scanty

The Liberal government in Newfoundland and Labrador plans to build a new long-term care facility at Corner Brook under a public-private partnership (P3) arrangement, contracting out everything other than direct health services.

Coal Bowl has been cancelled

NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.

CeeBees heading down the road tonight

The Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars play a home game tonight as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League begins Week 11 of its 2016-17 schedule. However, the CeeBees won’t be skating on their regular home ice at the Danny Cleary Community Centre in Harbour Grace.

TED MARKLE: A man’s work is never done

“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir

Marine Atlantic fares increasing

Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tells Atlantic provinces

A view of Newfoundland and Labrador from space at night

RCMP warns about use of aftermarket LED lights

Freezing rain warning issued for most of Newfoundland

Baie Verte woman overcoming own struggles with mental illness to help others

Midway through winter, climatologist predicts warmer February, March in Nova Scotia

Sandy Cove's small Women's March on Washington gains big attention

Canadian Coast Guard employees receive exemplary service medals

Burin Peninsula RCMP investigating possible child-luring attempt