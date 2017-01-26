Accused Carbonear date-jacker needs more time to weigh options
The judge will expect to hear a plea when one of the accused in last year’s date-jacking case returns to court next month.
Tri Pen bantam Ice battled back hard in the team's round-of-16 matchup, but ultimately came out on the losing end at the 2017 East Coast IceJam tournament in Halifax.
The judge will expect to hear a plea when one of the accused in last year’s date-jacking case returns to court next month.
A Conception Bay North roofing company facing multiple charges in relation to a worksite accident that claimed two lives is pleading not guilty.
The Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars scored three times in the first — twice on the power play — en route to a 4-1 win over the Tapper's Northeast Eagles Tuesday night in Avalon East Senior Hockey League play.
If you're curious about the nighttime view of our little piece of the planet from the International Space Station, now's your chance to have a gander (pardon the pun).
The Burin Peninsula RCMP were alerted of an attempt to lure a child into a vehicle in the community of St. Bernard’s-Jacques Fontaine on Monday.
A social worker has been found guilty of professional misconduct deserving sanction by the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Social Workers.
GANDER BAY, N.L. - The actions taken against a Gander Bay family by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has caused a social media storm locally and around the province.
The next UFC fight card in Halifax will have a distinct Newfoundland feel to it.
In memory of a man who did a lot for the game they love, players from the Bay Arena Minor Hockey Association donned special helmet decals.
Prince of Wales Collegiate, Waterford Valley High and Holy Heart and Mary won the championships, but the big winners from the Keith Keating Memorial high school basketball tournament, which finished up Sunday, is the Dr. H Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation.
Andrew Antle scored a game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to force the need for extra time and the Western Kings went on to defeat the Tri-Pen Osprey 6-5 in a shootout Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Major Midget Hockey League action at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts.
Clarenville RCMP are investigating the theft of a snowmobile from a shed in Deep Bight.
Pushing its Christmas parade by a day turned out to be the right move for Harbour Grace.
If you or someone you know is likely going to be alone on Christmas Day in Clarke’s Beach or a nearby community, there’s an option out there to make the day a little merrier.
Police officers at the RCMP detachments in Placentia and Bay Roberts will attempt to jam as many non-perishable food items as possible into one of their cars next week.
CLARENVILLE — Farm and Market Clarenville got a big boost from government Friday, stepping closer to its opening.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — After the experience of responding to alcohol- and drug-related calls while on the job as a paramedic, Sean Murphy decided to volunteer his time to talk directly to high school students on the subject.
CORNER BROOK, N.L. — Scientists who research diseases don’t always get to meet the people they hope to one day help.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. – Becca Schofield’s wish for a kinder world is being honoured.
Donald Trump supporter Scott Baio — best known for playing Chachi on “Happy Days” — turned his attention to Mark Critch this morning in a Twitter burn.
We believe it is important to give thanks where it is due. We wish to raise it loudly to counter balance the many, many complaints all leaders on the front lines of our communities have to deal with.
Many Canadians watched with admiration and perhaps some regret this week as U.S. President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech to his nation.
Why would anyone pick a businessperson — especially a successful businessperson — to run a country or a province?