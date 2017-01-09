Carbonear man sentenced to time served in assault case
A man accused of assaulting a woman with a rock in 2015 will avoid further jail time.
A woman accused of robbing a Bay Roberts gas station armed with a knife was released from police custody one day after her arrest.
In memory of a man who did a lot for the game they love, players from the Bay Arena Minor Hockey Association donned special helmet decals.
It was a big night for Brett Shute in Harbour Grace Saturday as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League resumed its schedule following the Christmas break.
St. Lawrence, N.L. - A St. Lawrence man has been charged with four counts of trafficking under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.
The Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador has released details of its certification application filed with the Newfoundland Labour Relations Board on Dec. 30.
As a snowy system makes its way up the west coast of the island Sunday morning, snowfall warnings in southern Labrador have been upgraded to winter storm warnings.
All lanes of the Trans-Canada highway at the culvert repair are now open says the Transportation and Works Department on Twitter.
Prince of Wales Collegiate, Waterford Valley High and Holy Heart and Mary won the championships, but the big winners from the Keith Keating Memorial high school basketball tournament, which finished up Sunday, is the Dr. H Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation.
Like most kids growing up on the south Placentia coast, Braedan McGrath started playing basketball in the driveway.
The Ascension Collegiate Astros male hockey team came awfully close to winning it all at a recent high school tournament in Toronto.
CLARENVILLE, NL — As of right now, there’s only one run open for the White Hills Ski Resort — the beginner’s “Meadow”. But soon, the chair lift and the additional trails on the hill will be open, and skiers and snowboarders will be cutting powder by next weekend, Jan. 6-8.
Heart’s Desire’s Santa Claus parade was the very last one for the Trinity-Conception-Placentia region.
If you or someone you know is likely going to be alone on Christmas Day in Clarke’s Beach or a nearby community, there’s an option out there to make the day a little merrier.
Police officers at the RCMP detachments in Placentia and Bay Roberts will attempt to jam as many non-perishable food items as possible into one of their cars next week.
Grand Falls-Windsor first responders are busy Tuesday evening battling a blaze at the Islander RV location close to the Trans Canada Highway.
It’s starting out small, but Jim MacDonald hopes the nano-brewery he has helped establish will gain traction during the winter before reaching peak capacity.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
North Atlantic Refining is saying they’re disappointed in the outcome of their meeting with local union representatives earlier today.
This past weekend, the largest vessel to ever dock at Burry’s Shipyard sailed up Random Sound.
“A new baby is like the beginning of all things wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities,” American parenting educator and author Eda LeShan once wrote.
MUSGRAVETOWN — The 22 students of Ms. Drodge’s Grade 3 class at Anthony Paddon Elementary did a remarkable thing while writing their letters to Santa this year.
You’re still struggling for that perfect gift, and, with panic setting in, money is no longer a deciding factor. Or you have that one person who thinks they have everything? Here’s a quick list of possible gifts that should pop the most sleepy eyes Christmas morning.
Teen girls from the Trinity-Conception area claimed awards at a recent pageant in St. John’s.
It should be a simple fact: if our country sends people to fight wars, we have to be prepared to help the injured and the damaged afterwards. If we send first responders into danger, we should help with their treatment as well.
Few would deny our urgent requirements for a new mental health facility, a new penitentiary, upgraded hospitals and so on.
For every story in 2016 that rattled your faith in our species, there was also one to inspire.