Trent Butt’s house to be torn down next week
The house where five-year-old Quinn Butt died last spring, allegedly at the hands of her father, will soon be out of sight.
An RCMP officer who assaulted his girlfriend eight years ago should go to jail for what he did, a prosecutor told a judge today (Friday).
Coun. Kathy Tetford introduced a motion last week to discontinue the 90-minute, closed-door council meeting that precedes every public council meeting, arguing it would improve both the council’s efficiency and communication with the public.
A new cattle farm is being proposed for a 123-acre area near Smallwoods Farm, along the Veterans Memorial Highway and Roaches Line.
It was 58-years-ago today that news of a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa stunned music lovers everywhere.
SHUBENACADIE, N.S. - Nova Scotia's favourite groundhog Sam came out of his den at the Shubenacadie Provincial Wildlife Park Feb. 2 to meet his fans.
Canadians will soon be able to access up-to-date information about the country they live in.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada is in the early planning stages for its annual monument commemorative ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador victims of impaired driving.
The Bonavista-Trinity Cabots girls under-12 team has a hall of famer rooting for them this weekend.
The next UFC fight card in Halifax will have a distinct Newfoundland feel to it.
Tyler Whittle’s second goal with just seconds left in regulation time lifted the Trinity-Placentia I.J. Smith Home Hardware Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Cowan Heights Dental Group St. John’s Caps in St. John’s junior hockey Sunday afternoon at the Trinity-Placentia Stadium in Whitbourne.
The Tri-Com Thunder bantams were the only entry from Newfoundland and Labrador to make it as far as the quarter-final round at the East Coast IceJam minor hockey tournament, which concluded Sunday in Halifax.
If you decided to go for a dip in the ocean this time of year, there’s a chance your next destination would be the emergency room at Carbonear General Hospital.
Scattered snow flurries and cold weather did little to hinder the Town of Carbonear’s 66th annual Santa Clause parade.
Hant’s Harbour may not have the comparatively large volunteer and commercial base of places like Bay Roberts or Carbonear when it comes to pulling off a Santa Claus parade, but make no mistake about it, they know how to do up a good show.
As the skies darkened, residents of Green’s Harbour lit up their trucks, quads and side-by-sides and hit the road.
Chesley Penney died Thursday at the age of 84. He would have hated this piece — according to some of the people who knew him best, and the scarce quotes in The Telegram archives, he wasn’t one for attention.
The North Atlantic refinery at Come By Chance is in a tough spot, according to refinery manager Dan Harris.
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Atlantic Provinces is offering a reminder not everyone is in a giving mood during the Christmas season.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
Sometimes it about the journey. Sometime it’s the destination.
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. - The Island Breast Friends are appealing to the public to help put a little comfort into the lives of breast cancer survivors.
A Shearstown actor’s debut in a feature-length film is receiving national attention.
CORNER BROOK, N.L. — Scientists who research diseases don’t always get to meet the people they hope to one day help.
Up, up high on the winter barrenlands, and the low grey overcast is lit in a thin strip almost lemon-yellow along the horizon.
The McPhillips Station Casino sits on a block of industrial land in Winnipeg with rail lines threading around it, the neighbourhood architecture mostly one-storey warehouse and commercial properties.