Carbonear youth up for Atlantic BoyChoir gig at 2018 Winter Olympics
Eight-year-old Liam Rowe loves to sing, and when he heard of an opportunity last summer to join a new choir for boys like him, he was fully on board.
As would be the case with a real search and rescue scenario, -12 C temperatures and some snow flurries didn’t stop the Avalon North Wolverines Search and Rescue team from successfully completing a training exercise.
The Town of Harbour Grace has confirmed that Fitz Mobile Welding Inc. has purchased the former S.W. Moores Memorial Stadium.
If you decided to go for a dip in the ocean this time of year, there’s a chance your next destination would be the emergency room at Carbonear General Hospital.
WOLFVILLE, NS - “It’s basically about jobs, growth and retention,” said Navdeep Bains, federal minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
The Standing Fish Price-Setting Panel has a new chairman and three other members.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) economic crime section is warning the public people have been attempting to cash fraudulent Government of Canada cheques.
The Liberal government in Newfoundland and Labrador plans to build a new long-term care facility at Corner Brook under a public-private partnership (P3) arrangement, contracting out everything other than direct health services.
Tri Pen bantam Ice battled back hard in the team's round-of-16 matchup, but ultimately came out on the losing end at the 2017 East Coast IceJam tournament in Halifax.
NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — For the first time in 36 years there will be no Coal Bowl Classic high school basketball tournament.
The Harbour Grace Ocean Enterprises CeeBee Stars play a home game tonight as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League begins Week 11 of its 2016-17 schedule. However, the CeeBees won’t be skating on their regular home ice at the Danny Cleary Community Centre in Harbour Grace.
In memory of a man who did a lot for the game they love, players from the Bay Arena Minor Hockey Association donned special helmet decals.
ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — It’s been a year since TJ Smith of St. Anthony opened up about his struggles with mental illness fr the first time.
There were happy faces spread throughout this year’s edition of the Bay Roberts Santa Claus Parade.
Pushing its Christmas parade by a day turned out to be the right move for Harbour Grace.
If you or someone you know is likely going to be alone on Christmas Day in Clarke’s Beach or a nearby community, there’s an option out there to make the day a little merrier.
Chesley Penney died Thursday at the age of 84. He would have hated this piece — according to some of the people who knew him best, and the scarce quotes in The Telegram archives, he wasn’t one for attention.
The North Atlantic refinery at Come By Chance is in a tough spot, according to refinery manager Dan Harris.
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Atlantic Provinces is offering a reminder not everyone is in a giving mood during the Christmas season.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
AMHERST, N.S. – Wanted at White Birches Retirement Residence: dance partners for 101-year-old Minerva Boran.
A Shearstown actor’s debut in a feature-length film is receiving national attention.
CORNER BROOK, N.L. — Scientists who research diseases don’t always get to meet the people they hope to one day help.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. – Becca Schofield’s wish for a kinder world is being honoured.
Whatever you do, Ed “Sailor” White says, don’t move. He — and his shirtless 300-plus pound frame — then scale the corner of the wrestling ring. I lie flat on the mat, waiting for Sailor to pounce from on-high.
Ah, Kevin O’Leary: the shadow candidate for the leadership of the federal Conservatives.
“Few tasks are more like the torture of Sisyphus than housework, with its endless repetition: the clean becomes soiled, the soiled is made clean, over and over, day after day.” Simone de Beauvoir