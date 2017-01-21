Evan Fry sentenced to six years for home invasion
A young man convicted of break and enter and robbery for his role in a 2015 home invasion was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.
Clarence Wilson and his 17-month-old German shepherd Wilma have had a hand in a few fortunate missions finding lost dogs.
A young man convicted of break and enter and robbery for his role in a 2015 home invasion was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday.
News on the old courthouse, the new stadium, and snow clearing at the school in Harbour Grace.
A recent court ruling that the rights of four suspects in a 2015 pharmacy break-in were violated has dashed the prosecution’s hopes for any convictions.
The St. John's rally in support of the Women's March on Washington took place on Facebook Saturday instead of at City Hall, and it was obvious from the comments on the introduction video that the weather-motivated decision did little to hamper participation.
Clarenville, N.L. – Bonavista–Burin–Trinity MP Judy Foote will be in Clarenville Friday to announce federal funding for projects in eastern Newfoundland.
The Premier’s Task Force on Educational Outcomes will engage with parents, students, educators and other key stakeholders through a series of public consultations around the province starting later this month.
GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, N.L. — The robbery of a disabled man suspected of selling drugs from his Baie Verte home has earned one of those involved a 4 1/2-year jail sentence.
Tyler Whittle’s second goal with just seconds left in regulation time lifted the Trinity-Placentia I.J. Smith Home Hardware Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Cowan Heights Dental Group St. John’s Caps in St. John’s junior hockey Sunday afternoon at the Trinity-Placentia Stadium in Whitbourne.
Prince of Wales Collegiate, Waterford Valley High and Holy Heart and Mary won the championships, but the big winners from the Keith Keating Memorial high school basketball tournament, which finished up Sunday, is the Dr. H Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation.
It was a big night for Brett Shute in Harbour Grace Saturday as the Avalon East Senior Hockey League resumed its schedule following the Christmas break.
Andrew Antle scored a game-tying goal with less than four minutes remaining in regulation to force the need for extra time and the Western Kings went on to defeat the Tri-Pen Osprey 6-5 in a shootout Sunday in Newfoundland and Labrador Major Midget Hockey League action at the Bay Arena in Bay Roberts.
Clarenville RCMP are investigating the theft of a snowmobile from a shed in Deep Bight.
Pushing its Christmas parade by a day turned out to be the right move for Harbour Grace.
If you or someone you know is likely going to be alone on Christmas Day in Clarke’s Beach or a nearby community, there’s an option out there to make the day a little merrier.
Police officers at the RCMP detachments in Placentia and Bay Roberts will attempt to jam as many non-perishable food items as possible into one of their cars next week.
CLARENVILLE — Farm and Market Clarenville got a big boost from government Friday, stepping closer to its opening.
PAL Aerospace and a partner company have been awarded a federal government contract to replace fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft.
According to North Atlantic Refining, no progress was made in union meetings this evening.
In business the term “think big” is a common phase generally meant to encourage success.
A group of local artists is trying to bring peace and justice to the province of Nova Scotia through a series of public forums, the first of which takes place this weekend in Halifax.
RIVERVIEW, N.B. — Wishes abound this time of year, but one by a Riverview teen recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer is proof that some put others ahead of themselves.
Westville – Elwood Fraser gave the term “coffee run” a whole new meaning Thursday.
2016 is known as the year that took some of favourite celebrities — David Bowie, Prince, Alan Rickman, Mohammad Ali, Carrie Fisher — and some well-known politicians, like Fidel Castro and Rob Ford, among others. Here’s a partial list of famous people who died this year.
Donald Trump is now president of the United States of America. Frankly, I can’t wrap my head around it. It’s all just too much.
Why would anyone pick a businessperson — especially a successful businessperson — to run a country or a province?
We know it well. It’s right outside our door, threaded into our daily lives — so, when things change in the Atlantic Ocean, we pay attention.
The saddest part about it is that it’s just plain dumb — oh, and also that, supposedly, it’s a smart guy who’s being this dumb.